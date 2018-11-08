Yankees donate to LewisGale Regional Cancer Center at Pulaski

PULASKI – The Pulaski Yankees presented LewisGale Regional Cancer Center at Pulaski with a donation of nearly $1,000 Wednesday from proceeds raised during the team’s cancer awareness night Aug. 13.

During Calf-E’s Fight Against Cancer presented by Gay & Neel, Inc. the Yankees raised $887 through a dunk tank and by donating $1 of all game day ticket sales.

“During our 2018 cancer awareness night, we were able to spotlight nine different types of cancer – one per inning – and also raise funds to support cancer research and cancer care here locally,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. “We appreciate the tremendous fan support in helping to raise these funds and also thank Gay & Neel, Inc. for their sponsorship of Calf-E’s Fight Against Cancer. We’re proud to donate these proceeds to our friends at LewisGale to support the great work they’re doing to help cancer patients.”

“We are so appreciative of the great partnership between LewisGale and the Pulaski Yankees,” said Sean Pressman, CEO of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. “The Yankees’ generous gift will help in the treatment and recovery of many cancer patients across the community.”

Written by: Editor on November 8, 2018.

