Willis Conner

Willis Conner, age 81, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski, Va.

Born Feb. 6, 1937, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Henry Robert Conner and Sarah Calloway Conner. His daughter, Roxanne Mitchell, and siblings, Sonny Conner, Jimmy McClanahan, Nick “Buddy” Conner, Curtis Conner, Johnny Conner, Viola Francis and Annie Montgomery, also preceded him in death.

A veteran of the United States Army, he served his country during the Korean War and retired from RAAP with 33 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Angela Stigger Conner of Pulaski, Va.; children, Charlene (Anthony) Hale of Georgia, Daniel Wayne (Leslie) Conner of Roanoke, Va., Tony Windel (Ghadah) Conner of Fairlawn, Va., Jerome Willis (Christina) Conner of Pulaski, Va., Christina Latrice Rhett of Pulaski, Va., Tamara Terrell Willis Conner (Demonta Washington Sr.) of Radford, Va., Raquel Angela Conner (Jason Smith) of North Carolina, and Daidrean Zane Conner; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers, Thomas Conner of Pulaski, Va. and Harry Conner of Pulaski, Va.; sisters, Charlotte Carrington, Patsy Conner, Jackie (Doug) Pompey and Kathy (Kevin) Millirons, and step-mother, Ethel Turner of Pulaski, Va.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Randolph Avenue Methodist Church, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Karen Black officiating. Interment follows at Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

