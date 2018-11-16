Wilbur M. Williams

Wilbur Marvin Williams Jr., 89, of Pulaski, Va., died early Thursday at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Va.

He was a former vice president of manufacturing at Pulaski Furniture Corp. and was owner of Williams Machinery Inc. prior to retirement.

He was born in Franklin County, Va., May 24, 1929, to Wilbur M. Sr. and Annie Bowles Williams. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Irene Reeves Williams; daughter, Brenda Phillips; sister, Frances Hayden, and brother, J.T. Williams.

Left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Debbie Williams, and daughter, Melinda Williams, all of Pulaski, Va.; son-in-law, Jeff Phillips of Christiansburg, Va.; grandchildren, Travis and Ashley Williams of Dublin, Va., Shellie and Eric Evers of New Jersey, Angie Semones of Christiansburg, Va., Nick and Jill Phillips of Fairlawn, Va., Shaun Phillips of Oregon, Woody and Liz Phillips of Northern Virginia, and Ghislaine and Jim Cady of Craig County, Va.; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Jones and Mary Parcell, both of Henry County, Va.; and many other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living and Good Samaritan Hospice for the care they gave our precious father.

The family is receiving friends Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

A crypt side funeral service is Tuesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m., at Roselawn Mausoleum Chapel, Martinsville, Va., with the Rev. Jim Linkous officiating. Visitation follows in the chapel.

Flowers are appreciated, but in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Bible Church, 110 LaGrange St., Pulaski, VA 24301 or Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

