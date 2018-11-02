Wendy’s High School Heisman recognizes Talbert

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year the Wendy’s restaurants recognizes high school students across the country for excellence in academics, athletics and community involvement. This year, one Pulaski County High School student has been selected for this honor.

Cody Talbert, son of Mikie and Angela Talbert, is a lineman for the Cougar football team and has been selected as the school winner for Pulaski County High School. Cody is also involved in drama, choir and other activities at school. In past years he has been a member of the wrestling team and played basketball and baseball. During his time outside of school, Talbert is deeply involved in his church youth group and helps with media production during regular services.

Students must maintain a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or greater, be a proven leader and role model within their school and community and be involved in at least one of 47 school sponsored sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Students who are selected as school winners are automatically entered in the competition to be a State winner. State winners, one male and one female from each state, receive a $500 college scholarship.

Students who are selected as state winners move on to be considered for a national finalist spot. The 10 national finalists are selected from 100 state winners and include five males and five females. National finalists receive an additional $1,000 college scholarship.

Finally, a judging panel selects one senior male and one senior female as the Wendy’s High School Heisman National Winners. National award winners receive a $5,000 college scholarship and are recognized on ESPN during the national telecast of the college Heisman Memorial Trophy presentation.

Other students who were selected as school winners from nearby schools include Joseph Kennedy and Emma Minnick of Radford High School, Holden Robinson and Asha Thomas of George Wythe High School, Jada Litteral of Fort Chiswell High School and Matthew Perkins of Carroll County High School.

The Wendy’s High School Heisman program began in 1994 and 25 years later has recognized more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors.

Written by: Editor on November 2, 2018.

