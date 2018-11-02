Wendell Meyer Henley

Wendell Meyer Henley, age 59, passed away at home surrounded by love Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

He was born April 21, 1959, in Sylvatus, Va., to Walter and Phyllis (Taylor) Henley. Wendell was an exceptionally skilled mason, whose work will be around for generations to admire. He was an amazing and loving father and Pappy, who took pride in his children and their accomplishments. He wholeheartedly supported his children and nurtured their beliefs and dreams. Wendell was also known for his sense of humor.

He is survived by children, Bradley, Rachel, and grandson, Thaxton Henley of Christiansburg, Va., Stephen Dusty and Jessica Henley of Asheville, N.C., Taylor Henley and Alicia Arnold of Rural Retreat, Va., Lindsey Henley, Culley Groseclose, and granddaughter, June Groseclose, of Cripple Creek, Va., Dillon-Ray Henley, Wyatt Henley and Leslie Hoover, and Sydney Henley, all of Crockett, Va.; siblings, Wilma and Darrell Nole of North Carolina, Larry and Darlene Henley of Virginia, Jan and Ronald De Vasier of Texas, Ron and Teresa Henley of Virginia, Terry and Wanda Henley of Kentucky, Fred and Vanessa of Virginia, Betty Henley Bishop of Virginia, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Ray Henley Sr.; mother, Phyllis Josephine Henley, and brother, Junior Henley.

The family is accepting friends at the home in Crockett, Va., Thursday and Friday, Nov. 1-2, 4-8 p.m. A celebration of life is Saturday, Nov. 10, with visitation 2-4 and the service starting at 4 at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 110 Dungeon Springs Road, Wytheville. Brother Terry Henley is presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

