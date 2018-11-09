Volunteers clean Robinson Tract roadside

By WILLIAM PAINE

A few days ago five members of the Robinson Tract Community Center, along with James Radcliff of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and three inmates, picked up roadside trash along a 12.5-mile stretch of Robinson Tract Road and Cox’s Hollow Road.

Cecil King of the Robison Tract Community Center was among those who picked up nearly two dozen bags worth of trash from the side of the roadway.

“This is our 10th year of picking up trash,” King said. “We want to make our community stand out and show some community pride. We appreciate everyone that helped.”

King and other community members willingly volunteered for this dirty duty in order to keep the roadways in Robinson Tract pristine.

“We ask everyone to think about when they throw their trash out to just remember that you own that, even though it’s laying on the side of the road. And we appreciate people that mow along the side of the road because it makes our community look nicer and for people who litter, they think twice before throwing trash along where the roadside’s been cleared.”

Volunteers from the Robinson Tract Community Center did another cleanup this past Spring, which netted nearly double the amount of trash. So, perhaps people are littering a little less.

