VFW, Amvets solve Critzer flag issue

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Veterans are known for stepping up to the plate when someone needs help, and in one recent incident two Veterans organizations joined hands to help a Pulaski County school correct an issue with their American flag.

Recently, members of Pulaski Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1184 visited Critzer Elementary School and gave a short class on flag etiquette and how to properly raise, lower and fold an American Flag. Members of the school safety patrol are responsible for doing those three tasks each day before and after school.

While at the school, the VFW members noticed that the flag being used by Critzer was starting to show signs of wear and tear and needed to be replaced. The Veterans also noticed that the flag was larger than it needed to be, which made the act of folding it difficult for the young safety patrol members.

“We knew the flag needed replacing and we always want to do what we can to help our community display American pride,” VFW Post 1184 Quartermaster Joe Cruff said. “All of our local Veteran organizations are involved in projects around the community. We help provide honor guards for funerals, help Veterans with Veterans Administration claims when we can and in times of need we try to be on hand to do whatever we can. We all just want to serve in any way we can.”

VFW Post 1184 teamed up with AMVETS Post 50 in Pulaski to provide Critzer Elementary with a new and slightly smaller flag that meets U.S. Flag protocol guidelines and will be easier for the young students to raise, lower and fold properly. VFW 1184 Post Commander James Ridpath presented the flag to the school Tuesday.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2018.

Comments

comments