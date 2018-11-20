Vehicle accident results in DUI arrest

BY DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD – A single vehicle accident Sunday evening resulted in first responders being dispatched Sunday and portions of the city losing power.

At approximately 10:22 p.m. Sunday Radford City Police, Fire and EMS were called to the area of Walker and Ninth Street for a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found an unoccupied 2006 Chevrolet Impala and a downed electrical utility pole which supported electrical lines.

An immediate investigation found that the vehicle was traveling south on Walker Street, at a high rate of speed, when it crossed on to the wrong side of the road, left the roadway and struck the utility pole. The vehicle continued south, rolling over three times before coming to a stop. The driver then fled the area before police arrived.

Officers began a search of the area to locate the driver and quickly came upon Maurice Dashawn Toney, 18, of Radford. Toney was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Toney was charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, underage possession of alcohol, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration and failure to wear a seatbealt.

The accident resulted in the disruption of power to a large segment of the City of Radford. City Electric Crews responded immediately after the accident and were still working to fully restore power at press time.

The vehicle was a total loss and damage to the utility pole and equipment was estimated at well over $20,000.

Toney was held at the New River Valley Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

