By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Virginia by County in
the race for U.S. Senate.
|TP
|PR
|Kaine
|Stewart
|Waters
|Accomack
|17
|16
|5,247
|6,193
|125
|Albemarle
|31
|30
|18,232
|29,423
|1,067
|Alleghany
|13
|13
|1,952
|3,433
|66
|Amelia
|6
|6
|1,936
|3,821
|74
|Amherst
|12
|12
|4,537
|7,776
|2,151
|Appomattox
|10
|10
|1,828
|4,750
|99
|Arlington
|55
|54
|69,269
|14,190
|2,430
|Augusta
|26
|26
|8,417
|20,799
|550
|Bath
|8
|8
|689
|1,138
|24
|Bedford
|33
|32
|8,744
|23,889
|563
|Bland
|8
|8
|504
|1,916
|30
|Botetourt
|11
|10
|4,184
|9,842
|215
|Brunswick
|14
|14
|3,711
|2,393
|41
|Buchanan
|18
|18
|1,782
|4,093
|50
|Buckingham
|11
|11
|2,800
|3,249
|83
|Campbell
|17
|13
|4,349
|10,975
|309
|Caroline
|13
|13
|5,827
|5,317
|179
|Carroll
|18
|18
|2,459
|8,039
|114
|CharlsCty
|4
|3
|1,886
|1,061
|36
|Charlotte
|8
|7
|1,617
|2,370
|44
|Chstrfld
|76
|64
|63,131
|52,310
|1,998
|Clarke
|8
|8
|3,187
|3,845
|126
|Craig
|8
|8
|544
|1,615
|30
|Culpeper
|16
|16
|8,139
|10,910
|361
|Cumberland
|6
|6
|1,850
|2,270
|74
|Dickenson
|11
|11
|1,522
|2,926
|20
|Dinwiddie
|14
|10
|3,579
|3,728
|57
|Essex
|5
|5
|2,264
|2,115
|36
|Fairfax
|244
|128
|136,762
|55,937
|4,371
|Fauquier
|21
|20
|11,985
|16,272
|583
|Floyd
|6
|6
|2,479
|4,178
|78
|Fluvanna
|6
|5
|5,168
|5,239
|206
|Franklin
|24
|24
|6,993
|14,845
|321
|Frederick
|22
|22
|12,874
|20,632
|637
|Giles
|10
|9
|1,848
|4,214
|88
|Gloucester
|12
|12
|5,526
|9,814
|277
|Goochland
|11
|11
|5,422
|7,460
|279
|Grayson
|16
|16
|1,412
|4,248
|67
|Greene
|6
|6
|3,182
|4,746
|190
|Greensvle
|9
|9
|2,116
|1,373
|19
|Halifax
|21
|20
|5,382
|7,207
|101
|Hanover
|37
|26
|13,474
|21,314
|693
|Henrico
|91
|89
|85,684
|44,424
|2,704
|Henry
|25
|23
|6,139
|10,326
|163
|Highland
|6
|6
|400
|772
|12
|IsleWight
|15
|15
|7,353
|9,167
|263
|James City
|20
|19
|17,457
|16,026
|605
|KingQueen
|6
|6
|1,318
|1,613
|38
|KingGeorge
|6
|6
|3,970
|5,542
|213
|KingWillm
|7
|7
|2,673
|4,703
|122
|Lancaster
|7
|7
|2,682
|2,947
|74
|Lee
|17
|17
|1,675
|5,099
|52
|Loudoun
|99
|98
|92,015
|52,230
|2,978
|Louisa
|16
|16
|6,380
|8,790
|234
|Lunenburg
|12
|12
|1,942
|2,480
|51
|Madison
|10
|6
|1,655
|2,614
|67
|Mathews
|4
|4
|1,566
|2,791
|58
|Mecklenbrg
|24
|24
|5,148
|6,531
|118
|Middlesex
|7
|7
|2,028
|3,013
|83
|Montgomery
|25
|24
|19,128
|14,078
|886
|Nelson
|10
|10
|3,807
|3,415
|137
|New Kent
|11
|10
|3,423
|6,410
|154
|Nrthhamptn
|6
|6
|2,921
|2,124
|59
|Nrthmbrlnd
|7
|7
|2,629
|3,565
|63
|Nottoway
|10
|10
|2,463
|2,775
|64
|Orange
|11
|11
|6,143
|8,571
|215
|Page
|6
|5
|2,039
|4,617
|80
|Patrick
|14
|14
|1,633
|4,997
|56
|Ptslvania
|30
|30
|8,101
|17,021
|261
|Powhatan
|13
|13
|4,383
|10,248
|310
|PrncEdward
|11
|11
|3,892
|2,964
|111
|PrncGeorge
|11
|11
|5,475
|7,004
|143
|PrncWillm
|92
|91
|16,562
|11,389
|593
|Pulaski
|13
|13
|4,060
|7,832
|169
|Rppahannck
|7
|6
|1,532
|1,840
|39
|Richmond
|6
|6
|1,191
|1,683
|20
|Roanoke
|33
|11
|5,651
|8,836
|234
|Rockbridge
|18
|18
|3,579
|5,620
|143
|Rockingham
|32
|31
|9,802
|21,146
|654
|Russell
|16
|16
|2,470
|6,378
|97
|Scott
|18
|18
|1,627
|5,824
|63
|Shenandoah
|13
|12
|5,636
|10,420
|268
|Smyth
|15
|14
|2,626
|6,576
|107
|Southamptn
|14
|6
|1,346
|1,608
|31
|Spotsylvna
|27
|26
|21,609
|23,901
|836
|Stafford
|28
|28
|28,502
|26,417
|1,088
|Surry
|7
|6
|1,661
|1,036
|25
|Sussex
|12
|12
|2,255
|1,596
|32
|Tazewell
|21
|20
|2,717
|10,131
|117
|Warren
|12
|12
|5,055
|8,873
|304
|Washington
|20
|20
|5,823
|14,346
|267
|Wstmorland
|9
|7
|2,917
|2,877
|66
|Wise
|13
|13
|2,858
|7,991
|98
|Wythe
|12
|12
|2,873
|7,664
|153
|York
|14
|13
|12,255
|13,745
|494
|Alexandria
|29
|15
|22,763
|5,117
|651
|Bristol
|5
|5
|1,769
|3,424
|67
|BuenaVista
|2
|2
|666
|1,047
|37
|Charltsvle
|10
|9
|15,289
|2,111
|398
|Chesapeake
|64
|61
|43,669
|35,947
|1,297
|ClonialHts
|6
|6
|2,105
|4,183
|120
|Covington
|6
|6
|785
|957
|33
|Danville
|17
|17
|9,415
|5,517
|163
|Emporia
|8
|8
|1,163
|707
|18
|FairfaxCty
|7
|6
|6,129
|2,605
|223
|FallsChrch
|4
|4
|5,889
|1,111
|144
|FrnklnCity
|7
|7
|1,893
|1,064
|30
|Frdriksbrg
|6
|6
|6,606
|2,830
|189
|Galax
|4
|4
|620
|1,197
|12
|Hampton
|31
|30
|35,285
|12,044
|590
|Harrsnbrg
|9
|9
|9,229
|4,052
|404
|Hopewell
|8
|6
|3,124
|2,015
|74
|Lexington
|2
|2
|1,510
|569
|36
|Lynchburg
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manassas
|7
|7
|8,118
|4,496
|287
|MnassasPrk
|4
|4
|3,022
|1,260
|89
|Mrtnsville
|7
|7
|2,887
|1,565
|77
|NwportNews
|46
|43
|35,230
|14,511
|851
|Norfolk
|49
|48
|47,586
|14,814
|1,172
|Norton
|1
|1
|408
|671
|16
|Petersburg
|8
|6
|7,375
|838
|61
|Poquoson
|4
|4
|1,735
|4,104
|140
|Portsmouth
|32
|30
|21,245
|7,805
|485
|Radford
|4
|4
|2,978
|1,958
|130
|RchmndCity
|68
|67
|33,530
|5,569
|687
|RoanokCity
|21
|21
|20,105
|10,497
|587
|Salem
|11
|11
|4,115
|5,567
|186
|Staunton
|6
|6
|5,410
|3,934
|228
|Suffolk
|28
|26
|19,901
|12,998
|441
|VaBeach
|101
|85
|68,854
|55,511
|3,295
|Waynesboro
|5
|5
|3,849
|3,711
|149
|Wllmsburg
|3
|2
|2,425
|809
|58
|Winchester
|7
|6
|4,786
|3,327
|199
|Totals
|2,567
|2,285
|1,361,006
|1,136,893
|48,758
AP Elections 11-06-2018 20:49
