Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

VA Senate votes by County

By The Associated Press
11-06-18 20:49,
By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Virginia by County in

the race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Kaine Stewart Waters
Accomack 17 16 5,247 6,193 125
Albemarle 31 30 18,232 29,423 1,067
Alleghany 13 13 1,952 3,433 66
Amelia 6 6 1,936 3,821 74
Amherst 12 12 4,537 7,776 2,151
Appomattox 10 10 1,828 4,750 99
Arlington 55 54 69,269 14,190 2,430
Augusta 26 26 8,417 20,799 550
Bath 8 8 689 1,138 24
Bedford 33 32 8,744 23,889 563
Bland 8 8 504 1,916 30
Botetourt 11 10 4,184 9,842 215
Brunswick 14 14 3,711 2,393 41
Buchanan 18 18 1,782 4,093 50
Buckingham 11 11 2,800 3,249 83
Campbell 17 13 4,349 10,975 309
Caroline 13 13 5,827 5,317 179
Carroll 18 18 2,459 8,039 114
CharlsCty 4 3 1,886 1,061 36
Charlotte 8 7 1,617 2,370 44
Chstrfld 76 64 63,131 52,310 1,998
Clarke 8 8 3,187 3,845 126
Craig 8 8 544 1,615 30
Culpeper 16 16 8,139 10,910 361
Cumberland 6 6 1,850 2,270 74
Dickenson 11 11 1,522 2,926 20
Dinwiddie 14 10 3,579 3,728 57
Essex 5 5 2,264 2,115 36
Fairfax 244 128 136,762 55,937 4,371
Fauquier 21 20 11,985 16,272 583
Floyd 6 6 2,479 4,178 78
Fluvanna 6 5 5,168 5,239 206
Franklin 24 24 6,993 14,845 321
Frederick 22 22 12,874 20,632 637
Giles 10 9 1,848 4,214 88
Gloucester 12 12 5,526 9,814 277
Goochland 11 11 5,422 7,460 279
Grayson 16 16 1,412 4,248 67
Greene 6 6 3,182 4,746 190
Greensvle 9 9 2,116 1,373 19
Halifax 21 20 5,382 7,207 101
Hanover 37 26 13,474 21,314 693
Henrico 91 89 85,684 44,424 2,704
Henry 25 23 6,139 10,326 163
Highland 6 6 400 772 12
IsleWight 15 15 7,353 9,167 263
James City 20 19 17,457 16,026 605
KingQueen 6 6 1,318 1,613 38
KingGeorge 6 6 3,970 5,542 213
KingWillm 7 7 2,673 4,703 122
Lancaster 7 7 2,682 2,947 74
Lee 17 17 1,675 5,099 52
Loudoun 99 98 92,015 52,230 2,978
Louisa 16 16 6,380 8,790 234
Lunenburg 12 12 1,942 2,480 51
Madison 10 6 1,655 2,614 67
Mathews 4 4 1,566 2,791 58
Mecklenbrg 24 24 5,148 6,531 118
Middlesex 7 7 2,028 3,013 83
Montgomery 25 24 19,128 14,078 886
Nelson 10 10 3,807 3,415 137
New Kent 11 10 3,423 6,410 154
Nrthhamptn 6 6 2,921 2,124 59
Nrthmbrlnd 7 7 2,629 3,565 63
Nottoway 10 10 2,463 2,775 64
Orange 11 11 6,143 8,571 215
Page 6 5 2,039 4,617 80
Patrick 14 14 1,633 4,997 56
Ptslvania 30 30 8,101 17,021 261
Powhatan 13 13 4,383 10,248 310
PrncEdward 11 11 3,892 2,964 111
PrncGeorge 11 11 5,475 7,004 143
PrncWillm 92 91 16,562 11,389 593
Pulaski 13 13 4,060 7,832 169
Rppahannck 7 6 1,532 1,840 39
Richmond 6 6 1,191 1,683 20
Roanoke 33 11 5,651 8,836 234
Rockbridge 18 18 3,579 5,620 143
Rockingham 32 31 9,802 21,146 654
Russell 16 16 2,470 6,378 97
Scott 18 18 1,627 5,824 63
Shenandoah 13 12 5,636 10,420 268
Smyth 15 14 2,626 6,576 107
Southamptn 14 6 1,346 1,608 31
Spotsylvna 27 26 21,609 23,901 836
Stafford 28 28 28,502 26,417 1,088
Surry 7 6 1,661 1,036 25
Sussex 12 12 2,255 1,596 32
Tazewell 21 20 2,717 10,131 117
Warren 12 12 5,055 8,873 304
Washington 20 20 5,823 14,346 267
Wstmorland 9 7 2,917 2,877 66
Wise 13 13 2,858 7,991 98
Wythe 12 12 2,873 7,664 153
York 14 13 12,255 13,745 494
Alexandria 29 15 22,763 5,117 651
Bristol 5 5 1,769 3,424 67
BuenaVista 2 2 666 1,047 37
Charltsvle 10 9 15,289 2,111 398
Chesapeake 64 61 43,669 35,947 1,297
ClonialHts 6 6 2,105 4,183 120
Covington 6 6 785 957 33
Danville 17 17 9,415 5,517 163
Emporia 8 8 1,163 707 18
FairfaxCty 7 6 6,129 2,605 223
FallsChrch 4 4 5,889 1,111 144
FrnklnCity 7 7 1,893 1,064 30
Frdriksbrg 6 6 6,606 2,830 189
Galax 4 4 620 1,197 12
Hampton 31 30 35,285 12,044 590
Harrsnbrg 9 9 9,229 4,052 404
Hopewell 8 6 3,124 2,015 74
Lexington 2 2 1,510 569 36
Lynchburg 19 0 0 0 0
Manassas 7 7 8,118 4,496 287
MnassasPrk 4 4 3,022 1,260 89
Mrtnsville 7 7 2,887 1,565 77
NwportNews 46 43 35,230 14,511 851
Norfolk 49 48 47,586 14,814 1,172
Norton 1 1 408 671 16
Petersburg 8 6 7,375 838 61
Poquoson 4 4 1,735 4,104 140
Portsmouth 32 30 21,245 7,805 485
Radford 4 4 2,978 1,958 130
RchmndCity 68 67 33,530 5,569 687
RoanokCity 21 21 20,105 10,497 587
Salem 11 11 4,115 5,567 186
Staunton 6 6 5,410 3,934 228
Suffolk 28 26 19,901 12,998 441
VaBeach 101 85 68,854 55,511 3,295
Waynesboro 5 5 3,849 3,711 149
Wllmsburg 3 2 2,425 809 58
Winchester 7 6 4,786 3,327 199
Totals 2,567 2,285 1,361,006 1,136,893 48,758

AP Elections 11-06-2018 20:49

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on November 6, 2018.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login