Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Virginia by County in

the race for U.S. Senate.

TP PR Kaine Stewart Waters Accomack 17 16 5,247 6,193 125 Albemarle 31 30 18,232 29,423 1,067 Alleghany 13 13 1,952 3,433 66 Amelia 6 6 1,936 3,821 74 Amherst 12 12 4,537 7,776 2,151 Appomattox 10 10 1,828 4,750 99 Arlington 55 54 69,269 14,190 2,430 Augusta 26 26 8,417 20,799 550 Bath 8 8 689 1,138 24 Bedford 33 32 8,744 23,889 563 Bland 8 8 504 1,916 30 Botetourt 11 10 4,184 9,842 215 Brunswick 14 14 3,711 2,393 41 Buchanan 18 18 1,782 4,093 50 Buckingham 11 11 2,800 3,249 83 Campbell 17 13 4,349 10,975 309 Caroline 13 13 5,827 5,317 179 Carroll 18 18 2,459 8,039 114 CharlsCty 4 3 1,886 1,061 36 Charlotte 8 7 1,617 2,370 44 Chstrfld 76 64 63,131 52,310 1,998 Clarke 8 8 3,187 3,845 126 Craig 8 8 544 1,615 30 Culpeper 16 16 8,139 10,910 361 Cumberland 6 6 1,850 2,270 74 Dickenson 11 11 1,522 2,926 20 Dinwiddie 14 10 3,579 3,728 57 Essex 5 5 2,264 2,115 36 Fairfax 244 128 136,762 55,937 4,371 Fauquier 21 20 11,985 16,272 583 Floyd 6 6 2,479 4,178 78 Fluvanna 6 5 5,168 5,239 206 Franklin 24 24 6,993 14,845 321 Frederick 22 22 12,874 20,632 637 Giles 10 9 1,848 4,214 88 Gloucester 12 12 5,526 9,814 277 Goochland 11 11 5,422 7,460 279 Grayson 16 16 1,412 4,248 67 Greene 6 6 3,182 4,746 190 Greensvle 9 9 2,116 1,373 19 Halifax 21 20 5,382 7,207 101 Hanover 37 26 13,474 21,314 693 Henrico 91 89 85,684 44,424 2,704 Henry 25 23 6,139 10,326 163 Highland 6 6 400 772 12 IsleWight 15 15 7,353 9,167 263 James City 20 19 17,457 16,026 605 KingQueen 6 6 1,318 1,613 38 KingGeorge 6 6 3,970 5,542 213 KingWillm 7 7 2,673 4,703 122 Lancaster 7 7 2,682 2,947 74 Lee 17 17 1,675 5,099 52 Loudoun 99 98 92,015 52,230 2,978 Louisa 16 16 6,380 8,790 234 Lunenburg 12 12 1,942 2,480 51 Madison 10 6 1,655 2,614 67 Mathews 4 4 1,566 2,791 58 Mecklenbrg 24 24 5,148 6,531 118 Middlesex 7 7 2,028 3,013 83 Montgomery 25 24 19,128 14,078 886 Nelson 10 10 3,807 3,415 137 New Kent 11 10 3,423 6,410 154 Nrthhamptn 6 6 2,921 2,124 59 Nrthmbrlnd 7 7 2,629 3,565 63 Nottoway 10 10 2,463 2,775 64 Orange 11 11 6,143 8,571 215 Page 6 5 2,039 4,617 80 Patrick 14 14 1,633 4,997 56 Ptslvania 30 30 8,101 17,021 261 Powhatan 13 13 4,383 10,248 310 PrncEdward 11 11 3,892 2,964 111 PrncGeorge 11 11 5,475 7,004 143 PrncWillm 92 91 16,562 11,389 593 Pulaski 13 13 4,060 7,832 169 Rppahannck 7 6 1,532 1,840 39 Richmond 6 6 1,191 1,683 20 Roanoke 33 11 5,651 8,836 234 Rockbridge 18 18 3,579 5,620 143 Rockingham 32 31 9,802 21,146 654 Russell 16 16 2,470 6,378 97 Scott 18 18 1,627 5,824 63 Shenandoah 13 12 5,636 10,420 268 Smyth 15 14 2,626 6,576 107 Southamptn 14 6 1,346 1,608 31 Spotsylvna 27 26 21,609 23,901 836 Stafford 28 28 28,502 26,417 1,088 Surry 7 6 1,661 1,036 25 Sussex 12 12 2,255 1,596 32 Tazewell 21 20 2,717 10,131 117 Warren 12 12 5,055 8,873 304 Washington 20 20 5,823 14,346 267 Wstmorland 9 7 2,917 2,877 66 Wise 13 13 2,858 7,991 98 Wythe 12 12 2,873 7,664 153 York 14 13 12,255 13,745 494 Alexandria 29 15 22,763 5,117 651 Bristol 5 5 1,769 3,424 67 BuenaVista 2 2 666 1,047 37 Charltsvle 10 9 15,289 2,111 398 Chesapeake 64 61 43,669 35,947 1,297 ClonialHts 6 6 2,105 4,183 120 Covington 6 6 785 957 33 Danville 17 17 9,415 5,517 163 Emporia 8 8 1,163 707 18 FairfaxCty 7 6 6,129 2,605 223 FallsChrch 4 4 5,889 1,111 144 FrnklnCity 7 7 1,893 1,064 30 Frdriksbrg 6 6 6,606 2,830 189 Galax 4 4 620 1,197 12 Hampton 31 30 35,285 12,044 590 Harrsnbrg 9 9 9,229 4,052 404 Hopewell 8 6 3,124 2,015 74 Lexington 2 2 1,510 569 36 Lynchburg 19 0 0 0 0 Manassas 7 7 8,118 4,496 287 MnassasPrk 4 4 3,022 1,260 89 Mrtnsville 7 7 2,887 1,565 77 NwportNews 46 43 35,230 14,511 851 Norfolk 49 48 47,586 14,814 1,172 Norton 1 1 408 671 16 Petersburg 8 6 7,375 838 61 Poquoson 4 4 1,735 4,104 140 Portsmouth 32 30 21,245 7,805 485 Radford 4 4 2,978 1,958 130 RchmndCity 68 67 33,530 5,569 687 RoanokCity 21 21 20,105 10,497 587 Salem 11 11 4,115 5,567 186 Staunton 6 6 5,410 3,934 228 Suffolk 28 26 19,901 12,998 441 VaBeach 101 85 68,854 55,511 3,295 Waynesboro 5 5 3,849 3,711 149 Wllmsburg 3 2 2,425 809 58 Winchester 7 6 4,786 3,327 199 Totals 2,567 2,285 1,361,006 1,136,893 48,758

AP Elections 11-06-2018 20:49