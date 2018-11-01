Two indicted for attempted murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski County grand jury has returned attempted murder indictments against two men in connection with separate incidents that occurred earlier this year.

The indictments were returned Oct. 9 and unsealed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Wednesday. Indictments are findings enough evidence exists to hold a trial. They are not findings of guilt.

Lardadian Javon Banian, 25, of Pulaski, was indicted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of maliciously shoot at an automobile, robbery, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the indictments.

Banian is charged in connection with an April 26 incident that sparked a four-hour manhunt and lockdowns at several businesses and schools. Police say he shot at an occupied vehicle at Washington Square Apartments and then fled the area.

Authorities say they later witnessed Banian exit a vehicle on Bob White Boulevard and flee on foot with a firearm in his possession.

Attempted first-degree murder indictments also were returned against Anthony Jamille Lewis, 39, of Salisbury, N.C. Lewis is accused of pouring gasoline inside an occupied car stopped on Altoona Road Jan. 24 and then setting it on fire.

Pulaski police say an argument between Lewis and the vehicle’s occupants sparked the incident, but no one was injured.

In addition to attempted murder, Lewis also was indicted for arson and assault and battery.

Other indictments handed down by the grand jury, which have not already been released, were:

