Two charged in SWVa. home invasions

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Princeton, W.Va., residents are facing federal indictments in Tennessee in connection with multiple home invasion robberies and kidnappings, including three in Southwest Virginia.

According to an indictment on file in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Josh Small, 51, and Joni Amber Johnson, 35, allegedly used Small’s employment with a paving company to identify future victims for home invasions.

The 16-count indictment is merely a charge it is not a finding of guilt.

According to the indictment, Small and Johnson allegedly conspired with one another to invade homes in Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia between March and July 2018. They are accused of tying up or confining the residents, holding them at gunpoint, and then robbing them of cash, firearms and other belongings. The stolen items allegedly were sold at a Princeton, W.Va. pawnshop.

Federal authorities contend Small worked “itinerantly” for a family member on small paving jobs, many of which involved retirees and elderly who paid with cash.

Small and Johnson are then alleged to have invaded the homes of elderly residents, some of which had paving work done. Three of the incidents are alleged to have occurred in Christiansburg, Narrows and Rocky Gap.

The Christiansburg incident is alleged to have occurred June 14. The indictment charges the defendants with home invading, kidnapping and robbing a person in that incident.

July 6, Small and Johnson are alleged to have invaded a home in Narrows. The indictment alleges the defendants threw the victim to the floor, held the victim at gunpoint and stole the victim’s valuables, including about $1,200 cash.

The Rocky Gap invasion is alleged to have occurred July 17. In that case, authorities say the defendants held a handgun to the victim’s stomach while stealing valuables.

Small and Johnson also are charged with committing home invasions in Dandridge, Tenn. June 29 and July 2. The July incident involved a March 27 paving customer.

In the June invasion, the defendants are alleged to have struck the victim in the neck, held him at gunpoint, bound him with tape and threatened to “shoot to kill” if he moved. A handgun and about $500 was stolen.

In the July 2 home invasion, the victim allegedly was held at gunpoint and bound by hands and feet. Two .38-caliber revolvers and other valuables were stolen.

An April 11 paving customer in Rocky Top, Tenn. allegedly became a victim June 30 when he or she was held at gunpoint and bound by hands and feet. A .38-caliber revolver and other valuables were stolen.

Finally, the defendants are charged with invading a home in Princeton, W.Va., July 11. They are accused of hitting the victim in the head and face several times, in addition to stealing valuables.

Small and Johnson each is charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, use of firearms during crimes of violence and being felons in possession of firearms.

An April 30 trial is set for both defendants.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2018.

Comments

comments