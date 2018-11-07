Train snarls afternoon traffic

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski became a divided town for a brief period Tuesday afternoon, but it didn’t have anything to do with it being Election Day.

A Norfolk Southern train passing through downtown came to a stop around 1:15 p.m., blocking railroad crossings at Washington, Jefferson and Randolph avenues and essentially leaving the north and south sides of town divided.

Calls made to Norfolk Southern Corp. for comments on the incident were not returned as of press time Tuesday. However, Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings said it is her understanding two trains heading in opposite directions met on the tracks, but were able to stop before colliding.

The tracks were blocked for about half an hour while one train apparently backed up to another set of tracks.

Despite the blocked roads, town police and fire still had access to the south side of town via the Route 99 intersection with Dora Highway. The police and fire departments had units stationed on the south side in the event they were needed.

Jennings said a police officer was sent to the south side of town as a precaution as soon as the department learned of the stopped train.

Capt. Brandon Hamblin with Pulaski Fire Department said a fire truck coincidentally was already on the south side of the tracks when the train stopped, so the truck and crew stayed there in case they were needed.

“It’s out of the way” to have to access that side of town from Route 99, Jennings said, “but if something happens we can make it there in a reasonable amount of time.”

Jennings said the only problem the train caused in town was congestion from traffic backups. No wrecks were reported though.

Written by: Editor on November 7, 2018.

Comments

comments