Tommy William O’Dell

Tommy William O’Dell, age 82, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

Born Aug. 27, 1936, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Luther Edward O’Dell and Lillie Frances Cole O’Dell. His brother, James E. O’Dell, also preceded him in death.

He was retired from Xaloy in Pulaski, Va.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Simpkins O’Dell of Hiwassee, Va.; children, Tommy Michael (Carolyn) O’Dell of Hiwassee, Va., and Donna Sue O’Dell (Lawrence) Hoffman of Max Meadows, Va.; grandchildren, Michael Patrick O’Dell, Eric Lee Hagee, Steven Eric Hagee and Stephanie Ann Hagee; great-grandchildren, Morgan Victoria Lindsey, Jordon Cole O’Dell, Braydon Shane O’Dell, James Dillon O’Dell and Thomas Edward O’Dell, and brother, Phillip O’Dell of Hiwassee, Va.

Funeral services are Friday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m., at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Don Scott officiating. Interment follows at O’Dell-Moore Cemetery, Hiwassee, Va.

The family is receiving friends Thursday, Nov. 8, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 7, 2018.

Comments

comments