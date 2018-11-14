Thurman Allen Plaster

May 7, 1949-Nov. 12, 2018

RADFORD, Va. — Thurman Allen Plaster, 69, passed away Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at his home in Radford, Va.

He was a member of New Hope Church of God and retired from Lynchburg Foundry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Mary Kathleen Plaster; and special sister-in-law, Anita Dewease.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Plaster; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and James McPeak of Radford, Va., and Angela and Timothy Jones of Dublin, Va.; grandsons, Cody McPeak and Zakkary Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Patricia Plaster of Christiansburg, Va., and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family is receiving friends 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 16, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services begin at noon, with Rev. the Jamie Cooper officiating.

The Plaster family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2018.

