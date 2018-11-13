Team gets structural collapse training

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

With winter around the corner, many people are wondering how much snow Pulaski County is in line for this year.

Of course, no one really knows and predictions range from below average accumulations to feet of the white stuff. Regardless where along the spectrum the county lands, Pulaski County Special Operations Team is ready if it piles up enough to bring down a structure with people inside.

The team recently honed their skills by taking part in Structural Collapse Exercises at Pulaski Fire Training Grounds on Draper Mountain. Members of Bedford County Special Operations Command traveled from Bedford to Pulaski to instruct the exercises.

The local special operations team takes part in countless hours of training to handle specialized situations requiring rescue from water or trench and structure collapses; rescues requiring the use of rope, and search and rescue for missing persons.

The team consists of members of county fire departments who volunteer their time to provide these services to the community. The team falls under the county’s emergency management division and reports to Emergency Management Coordinator Josh Tolbert.

Funded by Pulaski County, the team is supported through cooperation of the fire departments.

