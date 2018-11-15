Talbert selected as Senior of the Month

Pulaski County High School Senior of the Month for October is Cody Talbert. Cody is the son of Mikie and Angela Talbert of New River. Cody’s nominator said, “Cody is an extremely respectful and courteous young man with a tremendous heart for PCHS. As an Office Aide, Cody consistently seeks out ways to help the front office in any way possible. He is always dependable and has a very strong work ethic. When Cody isn’t busy, he checks with each person in the front office looking for ways he can help out. There is never a task he shies away from doing. He gives 100 percent every single day. Cody is friendly to all and is eager to be of assistance to not just those coming into the office, but all students and faculty in every setting. His respect for others inspires and makes him a wonderful role model. Cody is a prime example of Cougar Pride.” Talbert has been on the PCHS football team for four years, this year serving as a co-captain. He has also participated in drama for the past six years and currently is in the PCHS One Act that just placed first in the subregions. During his free time, Cody enjoys hunting, forging (metal working) and volunteering at his local church. Upon graduation, Cody plans to attend VMI majoring in physics and once completing college he would like join the United States Air Force.

