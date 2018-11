Sunset on the farm

Pulaski County is a place full of natural beauty. More and more, people are taking the time to just drive around now and then and taking in a little bit of what our hometown has to offer. Sometimes, it only takes a trip outside to see something incredible, such as this photo from Jessie Reece. The photo was taken at Douthat Farm, owned by Tom Douthat, in Pulaski. This certainly proves that Pulaski County is … scenic beauty.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2018.

