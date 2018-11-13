Students and their parents enjoy feast at Critzer

By WILLIAM PAINE

Parents, students and teachers enjoyed turkey with dressing, seasoned green beans and sweet potatoes together Thursday at the annual Critzer Elementary School Thanksgiving Feast. The parking lot at Critzer Elementary was packed as parents streamed in to enjoy the holiday themed meal with their elementary children.

A total of 322 parents signed up for the feast, which made for longer than usual lines at the cafeteria. Nobody seemed to mind as students and their parents socialized in hallways before the meal.

This year’s Thanksgiving Feast occurred a little earlier than usual due to an upcoming countywide field trip.

Pulaski County Schools are closed for Thanksgiving Wednesday, Nov. 21, through Monday, Nov. 26.

