State Police investigate elderly man’s death

Staff Report

DAVENPORT — Authorities are investigating the death of an elderly man found suffering from injuries in a Buchanan County residence Tuesday.

According to spokeswoman Corinne Geller, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence in the 3900 block of Helen Henderson Highway in Davenport around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 77-year-old male with life-threatening injuries.

The elderly man was transported Buchanan General Hospital and then transferred to Pikeville Medical Center, where he died. His body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy and examination.

The investigation is continuing, with assistance from the Wytheville Field Office of state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Written by: Editor on November 16, 2018.

