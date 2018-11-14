State celebration to have local focus here

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The Civil War, World War I and World War II have taken center stage in commemorations over the past few years, but that doesn’t mean history is taking a back seat in 2019.

Next year is all about Virginia and it’s part in the founding of a nation. The Commonwealth is marking the 400th anniversary of the year 1619 next year in a commemoration called “American Evolution.”

Many may wonder the significance of 1619. According to Virginia’s American Evolution Committee, 1619 “was a pivotal year in the establishment of Virginia as the first permanent English Colony in North America.”

The first representative legislative assembly in the New World was established in 1619, the first recorded Africans in English North America arrived that year, the first English Thanksgiving in North America occurred that year, and more.

According to Carol Smith, chair of Pulaski County American Evolution Commemoration Committee, 2019 provides the perfect year to also incorporate ways in which 1619 milestones impacted history in Dublin, Pulaski and Pulaski County.

The event “isn’t just to celebrate the 400th year, it’s also to celebrate everything from then to now. Pulaski, Dublin and Pulaski County have such a rich heritage and we would like to honor it and make the public aware of it during this commemoration,” Smith said.

She has been giving presentations on American Evolution and local plans to area government officials and organizations in hopes of getting them involved.

The commemoration statewide and locally is focused on themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity. Smith said plans call for a different event to be held each month of 2019 focused on those themes as they relate to local history.

For example, during Black History Month in February, the focus will be on black history in Pulaski County.

“We found out a lot of things we didn’t know as it relates to black history and we’re hoping to share that with the public,” she said. “We may even do some historic markers at Moon Hotel.”

The former hotel, which is not widely known locally, still stands on Magazine Street. “It’s the only place in the 60s black people could stay from Bristol to Roanoke. We have heard, but haven’t been able to confirm yet, that Thurgood Marshall stayed there,” Smith said.

Thurgood Marshall was the first African-American on the U.S. Supreme Court, serving as associate justice 1967-1991.

She said various events are planned throughout the year, including plans to hopefully partner with Radford on its Native American Heritage Festival and accepting nominations in January for a “Women in Pulaski County History Award” that will be presented in May. They are looking to honor women such as the first woman elected official and the first woman doctor, etc.

But the signature event will take place Thanksgiving 2019.

“We’d love to have everyone in the county come together in one place, but that’s not possible, so we’re hoping to have a candle created through Korona that can be on every table in the county. When it’s lit, we can all be thankful and have the spirit of togetherness and unity,” she said.

Smith noted Korona’s involvement would be in keeping with the themes of diversity and the impact of women on history since Korona is an international corporation run by a female CEO.

