Spirit Night on the Wilderness Road

By WILLIAM PAINE

Spirit Night at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum went on as rescheduled Tuesday evening with area children and adults going along for the spooky horse drawn wagon ride. But what apparitions did those taking the ride at Spirit Night encounter?

Wilderness Road Regional Museum Spirit Guide, April Martin, who rode shotgun on the wagon had the answers.

“We see spirits from the 1760s all the way to the Civil War,” she explained. “Along the trail we’ll see James Patton, he’s going to try and sell us some land. We run into Adam Hance. He is a salesman and he is going to try to sell us beaver hats and violin strings. After you come up the big pull from Ingles Ferry, this is where you buy everything for the journey. He founded this little village called Newbern between Christiansburg and Evansham (now known as Wytheville).”

“Across the Wilderness Road, fast forward 80 years all the way to the battle of Cloyd’s Mountain,” Martin continued, “Future president and Civil War Colonel Rutherford B. Hayes will greet us along the roadway. Coming back to the Hance House, the infamous gambler that’s supposed to haunt the house comes out and tells us that he was not cheating, even though we know good and well that he was cheating.”

The Wilderness Road Museum Spirit Night wagon was driven by Marshall Cofer and pulled by Prince and Pete, who are horses.

Lanford Brothers of Roanoke and HHHunt of Blacksburg covered the fee for the wagon and horses.

