Dear Editor,

I am positive most of us are tired of the onslaught of political ads, opinions, mailers, signs and news. This election season is, thankfully, drawing to a close sooner than later. Here are some questions I considered as I decided which candidates I would feel confident in representing me:

What are my favorite things about my community?

What changes would I like to see in my community for my children as they continue growing up?

What changes would I like to see in my community for my parents, my neighbors, and/or my friends as they get older?

What changes would help more people be able to live their best lives in my community?

The answers I generated to these questions along with the research I have done on the candidates running for offices have both helped me make my decision. There are clear differences among the candidates and how they approach the issues that matter most to me. I feel content with my choices and feel that the candidates who will receive my vote offer the best ways to help make my community even better than it is.

Hopefully, you will have time to figure out who will best represent you and deliver their best on the issues that matter to you. I urge you to make sure you vote on Nov. 6, 2018. Polling stations are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on that date.

If you are registered to vote, it is your civic duty and responsibility to do so. Please make your voice heard.

Amy J. Dawson

Pulaski, VA

