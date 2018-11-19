Small Business Saturday set for Nov. 24

By WILLIAM PAINE

In recognition of Small Business Saturday, Pulaski On Main is launching a Shop Window Wonderland which turns empty windows into spaces for downtown businesses to display their merchandise or services.

Store front windows that are currently empty at 84, 67 and 69 West Main street are being decorated to promote businesses based in the town of Pulaski.

There is no cost to participate in the Shop Window Wonderland.

“We’re providing a basic set up in those empty windows and the shop owners will provide us merchandise that we can display on behalf of their businesses,” said Pulaski on Main Interim Director Catherine Van Noy. “We’re going to put in some signage to make sure they know where the actual location of the business is.”

Three businesses have already agreed to participate. These include Upstairs/Downstairs, the Coffee Grinder and Train Antiques. Goods and promotions from these businesses will be on display beginning Nov. 17, a week before the official Small Business Saturday. The displays will remain through the holiday shopping season into the beginning of the New Year.

More businesses can be a part of the Shop Window Wonderland event by contacting Pulaski on Main via email at pulaskionmain@gmail.com or by calling 540-440-8773 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.

The deadline to be a part of Pulaski on Main’s Small Business Saturday event is Tuesday, Nov. 20.

“We intend to make this year’s event a reflection of our shared goals to increase business vibrancy in downtown Pulaski,” stated Van Noy. “We invite everyone will come out and enjoying a positive community happening.”

