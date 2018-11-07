Sinkhole work continues

By WILLIAM PAINE

Work continues on the large sinkhole that formed alongside Route 99/East Main Street next to The Dawg House restaurant.

According to Doug Meade of Meade Construction, a void or hole formed where the drainpipe connected to the manhole. Over several months’ time, this caused significant weakening of the ground under the parking lot next to the roadway.

To repair the gap, the gas company had to lower their gas line so that Meade could access the breakage. The hole in the pipe was then repaired and half of the fill dirt taken out for the project has been put back in the ground around the stormwater drain.

The project will continue when a concrete tube specifically designed to extend from the stormwater drain to the manhole is constructed and delivered to the site. Once this is attached, the rest of the fill dirt will be dumped back into the hole.

