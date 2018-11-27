Sinkhole no more

By WILLIAM PAINE

A new manhole has been installed at the site of the large sinkhole near the Dawg House restaurant off East Main Street/Route 99 in Pulaski.

According to Doug Meade of Meade Construction, his crew had to dig 25 feet below the surface to find a gap that formed over time between a concrete box culvert and a steel drainpipe which channeled stormwater to the back of the property.

The gap produced leakage around the connection and eventually resulted in an ever-growing sinkhole next to the roadway. To access the broken connection, Meade had to demolish three metal stormwater pipes leading into the concrete tube that fed the lower drainpipe where the void occurred. The concrete tube, or riser, also had to be replaced and had to be special ordered so that a new one could be installed.

By Thanksgiving, the special order concrete tube/riser had been delivered and installed, the void had been repaired and three steel storm drain pipes leading to the manhole had been replaced.

Weather permitting and assuming that there will be no major issues to arise, Meade expects the sinkhole to be completely repaired by the end of the first week of December.

