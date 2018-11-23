Shop local, take selfies: Small Business Saturday in Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

After gorging on Thanksgiving dinner and fighting the teaming masses on Black Friday, the American consumer is invited to visit local retail outlets offering unique items at good prices as a part of Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express as a way of encouraging the public to support their local economy by shopping at independently owned businesses.

Beans and Rice, Inc., a “Neighborhood Champion,” is supporting nearly 30 businesses in Pulaski as part of Small Business Saturday. The day starts off with a Welcome Station at the Bottom Floor Market located at 338 N. Washington Ave. There, from 8 a.m. till 10 p.m., shoppers can enjoy a free continental breakfast with coffee. Pulaski Town Council member Joseph Goodwin will be there giving a talk about Pulaski and the impact of small businesses.

The first 25 shoppers to come will receive a free tote bag with goodies inside. This stands to reason, as this year’s Small Business Saturday theme at the Bottom Floor Market is “Winter Wonder Candy Land.” The Bottom Floor Market is comprised of 14 microbusinesses, each inhabiting a booth within one large room.

“Our theme is Winter Wonder Candy Land because we want to attract children and people young at heart,” said Yolanda Hunter-Bulls, a small business counselor with Beans and Rice who oversees the Bottom Floor Market. Micro businesses within the Bottom Floor Market include Crafty Creations, Petro’s Books, RBW Gifts, Creations by Sharon, The Happy Crafter, Doret’s Gift and Things, M and M Sparkle, Lil’ Oscar’s On the Run, A Perfect Piece, Enique Gifts, Cards by Jeannie, Wood Crafter, Jesse Ann Gifts, Jose Outdoors and A Christmas Place Consignment.

While shopping in Pulaski, Beans and Rice invites individuals to take part in their third annual scavenger hunt. To participate, take a selfie at a participating store and share the photo on the Down Town Pulaski Small Business Saturday Facebook page with tag #SBSdowntownpulaski. Small business shoppers with a lot of selfless will be entered into a drawing where three prizes, from small businesses, will be awarded.

Other Pulaski shops participating in Small Business Saturday include Flowers by Drema Dawn, Martins Pharmacy, The Blue Ridge Fudge Lady and Tom’s Drive In, which are all on Washington Avenue. Participating Main Street businesses include the Fine Arts Center of the NRV, Judy’s Place, Pulaski on Main, Pulaski Pawn, The Coffee Grinder and Wings, Tails and Fins. Other participants include Sherwin Williams on Jefferson Avenue and the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum on Commerce Street.

While out and about, check out the Shop Window Wonderland store fronts on Main Street.

Look for the Blue Window Signs and Small Business Saturday balloons in participating businesses.

