Scouts clean up overlook

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

While many of you were sleeping in, Boy scout Troop 249 took advantage of Saturday’s good weather by heading up to the Draper Mountain Overlook on Route 11 and cleaning up trash.

The Boy Scouts cleared away much debris from Pulaski County’s most well-known overlook, including several automobile hubcaps.

Scouts participating in the Draper Mountain Overlook cleanup include Aaron Kirby (Life Scout), Daniel Umberger (Life Scout), Jake Worrell (Star Scout), Christian Newcomb (Star Scout) and Damien Ledbetter (Arrow of Light Scout from Cub Scout pack 143).

Boy Scouts in Troop 249 enjoy camping, white water rafting, obstacle courses, kayaking as well as performing community services such as last weekend’s clean-up effort. They have also been known to hang flags for service related holidays, shovel snow, rake leaves and participate in food drives.

The Boy Scouts teach leadership, citizenship, teamwork, self-confidence and much more. Scouting gives these boys safe activities to do outside of school and sports and keeps them busy year-round.

Troop 249 can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Troop249.Pulaski.VA and on Instagram at https www.instagram.com/troop249_ofpulaski. They hold meetings on Thursdays at 7:30pm in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church Preschool. Boys ages 11-16 are welcome to stop by and check out the scouts.

Written by: Editor on November 20, 2018.

