School Board talks basketball, hears of special needs

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This week’s meeting of the Pulaski County School began with a moment of silence dedicated to 48-year-old Helen Allen, a school bus driver who recently died leaving behind two school-aged children.

Two concerned citizens addressed the board in the part of the meeting dedicated to public comment. One requested a crossing guard at the high school, noting that a student was hit by a car recently. Another citizen called for cameras to be placed in every classroom, citing concerns about bullying. The board thanked both for voicing their concerns.

Pulaski High School Principal Mike Grimm then addressed the school board requesting that a motion be passed allowing middle school students to play on the PCHS junior varsity girls’ basketball team. According to Grimm, in total 16 girls tried out for the girls’ basketball team. Eleven of those made the varsity squad leaving five to play for the JV team.

The JV team plays four eight minute quarters in a game for 32 total minutes per game. Grimm claimed that having only five members on the JV team would force all the players on the squad to play without breaks, making for an unsafe situation. In addition, having only five girls on a team would mean that any injury would result in forfeiting games.

While some board members initially agreed to allow middle schoolers to play on the JV team, board member Mike Barbour pointed out that the school board already had a policy regarding this issue.

The policy states that parents of middle schoolers who want their children to play on the high school JV squad must submit their request in writing to the middle school principal. The request then goes to a committee made of coaches, athletic directors and others, which must make a decision within 10 days of the request.

After much discussion it was decided to follow established school board policy which requires parents to initiate the change from middle to high school teams. If the committee were to reject their request, parents could then appeal to the school superintendent, who makes the final decision.

Later on in the meeting, Riverlawn Elementary School Principal Kimberly Sink came with a group of instructors including Stacy Phillips, Laura Fisher, Julia Reed, Jeff DeWitt, Brittany Williams and Amy Hammond. These individuals specialize in teaching children with special needs and each explained to the board, in detail, the innovative techniques that are being used to educate special needs children at Riverlawn. After their detailed presentation, the room broke out in applause in appreciation of their enthusiastic attitude and dedication to these special needs students.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2018.

