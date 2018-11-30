School Board discusses future budget and current needs

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board held a public hearing/work session this week to discuss budgetary matters.

Lezley Wilson, President of the Pulaski County Education Association, began the public hearing by informing the school board about the Virginia Education Association’s legislative initiatives. That group is lobbying for expansion of the Virginia retirement system to include part time school employees, as well as asking the state to keep school employees pay at or above the national average.

Pre-K teacher at Riverlawn Elementary School, Candy Castelluccio, asked the school board to consider hiring para professionals for kindergarten classes. Laci Carroll, Title One Reading Specialist at Dublin Elementary School, asked the board to consider creating a new Supervisor of Elementary Literacy position in the school system.

Finally, Drama teacher Valerie Ransbottom, requested that the school board add a budget line for the newly formed Middle School drama department. Ransbottom asked for enough money to pay for supplies and to put on two shows per year at a cost of $4,000. The middle school drama department is comprised of 120 students, mostly eighth-graders, from both middle schools.

Chris Stafford, Director of Finance and Business Operations for Pulaski County Schools, gave a forecast of the school board’s future budget and he did not bring good news.

According to Stafford, Pulaski County’s enrollment has been on the decline for many years, primarily because more students graduate each year than are enrolled in kindergarten. In September 2017, total student enrollment for Pulaski County schools was 4,037. In 2018 that number declined to 3,915 students enrolled making for a three percent decrease from the year before. The decline in enrollment in Pulaski County schools had been averaging two percent for the previous several years.

If the two percent decline in student enrollment continues to the year 2020, there will be 3,856 students going to school in Pulaski County. This would result in a nearly $400,000 decrease in funding from the state.

The last General Assembly Adopted Biennial Budget included a three percent salary increase for instructional and support positions within the school system. The projected cost of this pay increase comes to $939,585. Local governments need to put up matching funds for this pay increase.

Based on projected numbers of enrollment, the state would pay for $510,085 of the $939,585 pay increase, leaving the county to pay the additional $429,500.

In addition, a line item called the Small School Division Enrollment Loss funding, which serves to aid districts that are losing students, is not included in the second year of the state’s Biennial Budget. The loss of this line item is projected to cost Pulaski County Schools $565,000.

This, combined with the loss in funding due to declining student enrollment means that the school system is projected to have a budget deficit of nearly a million dollars for Fiscal Year 2019/2020.

At the end of Stafford’s presentation, one of the school board members was heard to say, “Happy holidays.”

Capital improvements to the school system were discussed in mostly general terms. Two of the top priorities involved replacing doors at Dublin Elementary and PCHS. Both projects combined would cost upward of half a million dollars.

School board members then discussed whether hiring more School Resource Officers would be cheaper and more effective than sinking hundreds of thousands of dollars into “hardening” school buildings.

One long awaited capital improvement has been put in place at PCHS. The new dishwasher has been installed and was set to perform for the first time Thursday.

No actions were taken as this board meeting was scheduled as a work session.

