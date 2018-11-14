Salem District: Expect slick or icy roads tonight and tomorrow

SALEM – The wintry mix of precipitation that is forecasted to begin late tonight and continue into Thursday may cause slick roads in parts of southwestern Virginia, particularly during tomorrow’s commute. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution if driving during this storm as roads may ice up.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is applying brine as a pre-treatment on some trouble spots in the mountains on Interstate 81 and Route 460 in the New River Valley and on portions of Interstate 77 ahead of the storm.

Pavement temperatures in southwestern Virginia are above freezing but may fall overnight and into the early morning hours especially in colder spots and on elevated surfaces. A difference in just a few degrees of air or ground temperatures will determine if ice accumulates on roadways or not.

As precipitation transitions from rain to freezing rain, sleet or snow, drivers should pay particular attention to cooler areas such as bridges, overpasses, ramps, higher elevations and shady spots where ice may form first.

Drivers are encouraged to check the forecast, consider postponing travel until warmer temperatures can improve road conditions and use extra caution when driving.

Before traveling, motorists can find current road conditions by calling 511 or visiting www.511Virginia.org.

To report downed trees or debris on state maintained roadways, contact VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-367-7623.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Giles, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski and Roanoke.

November 14, 2018.

