Round 2: Cougars looking to play spoiler

If you ask anyone outside of Pulaski County who will win Friday night between Pulaski County and Blacksburg, odds are that the answer will be Blacksburg.

Pulaski County will be the underdog heading into Friday nights’ matchup. Not only because Blacksburg is undefeated and not only because Pulaski County lost the first meeting between the two teams.

Nobody outside of Pulaski County wants to see the Cougars win. Period. A winning Cougar football team is the last thing most other teams want to see. Ever.

Should the Cougars find a way to win Friday night, it would go against what “they” want to see happen. “They” are very happy right now with the Cougars being a one and done team in the playoffs. The fact that the Cougars got the job done last week against a pretty good GW Danville squad was enough to upset many nonfans, a Cougar win Friday would likely send them over the edge.

It reminds me of the old days when Pulaski County was king of the mountain. We were the outcasts of the old Roanoke Valley District, along with Franklin County, and we owned that identity. We took a lot of pride in it. I see a lot of that in some of the current Cougar football players.

As for the game Friday, which will be held at Christiansburg High School instead of Blacksburg due to poor field conditions at Bill Brown Stadium, Cougar Head Coach Stephen James knows full well that his team missed an opportunity Oct. 12 when his team fell 21-14 to the Bruins.

“We had our chance to take it, but we just made too many mistakes,” James said. “You can’t fumble the ball and you can’t throw interceptions. We had five turnovers in the second half, but we still only lost 21-14. It was a defensive struggle for both teams. They made more plays than we did and they made less mistakes. If we want to be playing next week, we can’t make those mistakes this week. We need a good game on both sides of the ball and we need to play mistake free football.”

Blacksburg comes into the game with a perfect 11-0 record and the top ranking in Region 4D. They started the season off with a 50-7 win over Giles. They followed that up with a very impressive 45-35 win over a solid Lord Botetourt squad. That was followed by wins against Amherst County (36-7), Richlands (49-17) and Salem (24-21). A win against Patrick Henry (28-7) was followed by wins against Cave Spring (29-0), Pulaski County (21-14), Hidden Valley (26-7) and Christiansburg (35-0). Last week they opened the playoffs with a 43-6 win over LCA.

“They’re not undefeated because they’re lucky,” James said. “They’re undefeated because they’ve got a good football team. I think we’ve got a pretty good football team too. From this point forward, every team you meet is going to be a pretty good football team or they wouldn’t be here.”

In the first meeting between the Cougars and Bruins, the Cougar defense had an exceptional game. They held the Blacksburg running game to just 17 yards on 22 carries. Blacksburg completed 15 of 26 passes for 169 yards with two interceptions. Gage Mannon and Kade Akers collected those interceptions.

Mannon had a good night offensively as well. After intercepting that Grant Johnson pass on the third play of the game, he took the handoff from Akers on the first Cougar offensive play of the night and raced 64 yards to pay dirt.

Wide receiver EJ Horton had a good night in that first matchup as well. He caught five passes for 39 yards and ran the ball one time for five yards, but he also returned a Bruin kickoff 90 yards for a score to give the Cougars the lead just seconds after Blacksburg scored on a one-yard run to tie the game at 7-7.

As many good things as the Cougars accomplished that night, they also had negatives to deal with. Pulaski County fumbled the ball three times, losing two of them. Akers completed 11 of 27 passes for 89 yards, but the Bruins also intercepted three second half pass attempts to halt the Cougar offense. The Cougars were also called for 10 penalties for 85 yards. Blacksburg had 11 for 95 yards.

Another advantage the Bruins will likely enjoy Friday is the return of standout player Tiquest Terry, who was out with a broken hand for the first matchup. Terry is listed as a wide receiver and linebacker. He plays equally well at both positions and will take his talents to the University of Virginia next season. He played the first offensive series against LCA last week with a soft cast on his hand, mainly as a decoy, but a hurt hand will not slow down his legs. If he gets the ball as expected, he may be had to slow down.

The Cougar win last week in Danville was a steppingstone for the program. The Cougars have been on the edge for the past few years, but for one reason or another have fallen short. This one playoff win is bigger than just one win. It was a big win in a big game for the Cougars, something some naysayers said Pulaski County couldn’t do.

To be completely honest, this season was not expected to be the year that Pulaski County made waves in the playoffs. A winning record and a shot at the playoffs, yes, but with several sophomores and juniors in key positions and more coming up through the system, they next few years were the seasons many people were looking at for the Cougars to shine.

“When we started the season, we didn’t tell our guys ‘hey, we’re hoping to go 7-3 in the regular season and win one playoff game,’” James said. “If your goal isn’t to win every game you play then you shouldn’t be playing sports. We’re going to go out Friday night and give it our best shot. These young men have worked hard and while we are excited about the future, we’re also excited about right now. Our seniors are very aware that we need them to lead. We have juniors and sophomores who are leaders as well. We need a complete game Friday night from everybody.”

Game time Friday at Christiansburg High School is set for 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2018.

Comments

comments