Robbery suspect nabbed in Pulaski County

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man wanted in connection with a Blacksburg bank robbery is in custody after being nabbed by a deputy in Pulaski County Wednesday morning.

Adam Edward Tolley, 35, of Blacksburg was arrested without incident around 7:30, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Daniel Johnson said. A deputy responding to a report of a suspicious person at Newbern Express Stop on Cleburne Boulevard made the arrest after determining the person in question was Tolley and that Tolley was wanted in Blacksburg.

According to Blacksburg Police Department, Tolley is accused of robbing First Community Bank on South Main Street in Blacksburg Oct. 24. He is charged with one count of entering a bank, armed, with intent to commit larceny.

Two other Montgomery County residents also are charged in connection with the robbery. Lt. John Goad said Ian Gustafson, 19, and Electra White, 18, each is charged with one count of being accessories after the fact to a felony.

Since he was arrested without incident, no charges were filed against Tolley in Pulaski County. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2018.

