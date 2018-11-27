Reward offered in pawnshop burglary

Two firearms organizations are joining forces to offer a $5,000 reward in an early Saturday burglary at Dublin Pawn Shop.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced Tuesday they would each contribute $2,500 for a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary.

An ATF press release states the reward is part of a national initiative between NSSF and ATF that offers rewards aimed at solving cases involving firearm thefts from federal firearms licensed retailers. The goal is to curb criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

“ATF, along with its law enforcement partners, are committed to ensuring that our communities are safe, and that those that commit violent crimes such as these will be held accountable,” ATF states.

According to ATF, five long guns were stolen in the 4-5 a.m. burglary.

Anyone having information on the crime is asked to call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, make contact with the agency through www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips or www.reportit.com, or call Dublin Police Department at 674-5167 or 980-7801.

All tips and calls are confidential.

Ed Ramey, an owner of the pawnshop, said Monday the thief or thieves tore out the wall in the eve of the structure to gain entry to the attic. At that point, sections of barrier walls between the individual store units also were torn out to gain access to the ceiling of the pawnshop and Little Caesars restaurant.

The culprits never entered the pawnshop. Instead, Ramey said, they removed ceiling tiles and reached down or used something to steal the long firearms that were hanging on a wall.

ATF is assisting Dublin Police Department with the investigation. Ramey said the value of damages and thefts were estimated at about $5,200.

