Rev. James Michael Thorpe,

Rev. James Michael Thorpe, 71 of Pulaski, passed away at his home on Wednesday Nov. 14th 2018. He was born on Sept. 2nd 1947 in Washington, D.C. and was the son of the late Paul Warren Thorpe and Genevieve Berry Thorpe Atkinson. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bonnie Jean Ward Thorpe, two sons, Philip Duane Thorpe and his wife Kristi Leigh Martin Thorpe and Stephen Berry Thorpe. Three Grandchildren, Nathan Michael Thorpe, Hannah Grace Thorpe and Emily Faith Thorpe. Two Brothers, Paul Warren Thorpe, Jr. and wife Carol of Hampton, GA and Mark Victor Thorpe and wife Anna of Fredricksburg, VA.

Jim was a minister of the Gospel for 55 years and served as a missionary two terms in Honduras, Central America, mainly on the island of Roatan. He was a man of many talents, served a number of churches as Pastor and teacher in the U.S. He composed songs, sang and played music. He was an artist and hand built his log home in Pulaski, VA.

Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 17th at Stevens Funeral Home from 12:30 pm till the service hour of 2 pm with the Rev. Craig Caylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Hufford Cemetery on Mount Olivet Road, Pulaski. Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2018.

Comments

comments