Rebecca Jane Wilson Kegley

Rebecca Jane Wilson Kegley, 79, of Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service is Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., from Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials are made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on November 15, 2018.

Comments

comments