Ratcliffe offers Shop Small option

The R.F. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum invites everyone to “Shop Small” at museum’s gift shop this Saturday, Nov. 24, in downtown Pulaski.

New items for children have arrived that includes a toy train set and a children’s Christmas book about a Christmas tree and its love of trains. Also the shop has several D-Day magnets for sale.

As always the gift shop features books from many local authors such as Jerry Haynes, Michael Abraham, Joe Tennis, Farron Smith and Joyce Covey, John White, former major league baseball player Billy Wagoner and Jay Turner’s Fading Memories of Pulaski, Virginia.

Be sure and stop by the “selfie station” to show your visit to the gift shop. The Ratcliffe will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The gift shop is operated by the Friends of the Ratcliffe which is a 501(c)(3) organization.

The Ratcliffe Museum is located at 51 Commerce Street across the street from the Pulaski Train Station. Call 540-980-2307 for more information.

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2018.

