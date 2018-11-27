Ralph Lee Reed

Ralph Lee Reed, age 90, of Dublin, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.

Born Aug. 29, 1928, in Richlands, Va., he was the son of Lawrence Freeman Reed and Mollie Edna Steele Reed Norman. He retired after 36 years as grocery retail manager with A&P and 14 years with Wades Supermarkets. He was a member of Heritage Church, Dublin, Va.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Julia Corrine Christian Reed of Dublin, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Randall Lee and Becky Reed of Franklin, N.C.; grandchildren, Rob (Kassy) Miller, Kasey (Dylan) Cook and Kerry (Justin) Sanders; great-grandchildren, Grant Gregory, Ryder Gregory, Jude Higgins, Rowen Cook and Jace Miller; sister, Doris Miller of Christiansburg, Va.; niece, Linda Poff of Riner, Va., and special friend, Archie Green.

The family visitation was 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services follow at 7 p.m. with Pastors Randy and Becky Reed officiating.

Graveside committal is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

Special thanks to the staff of Pulaski Health Care for their loving care.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2018.

Comments

comments