Pulaski County is … celebrating prosperity

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Cold weather, slick roads and morning ice were not enough to cause a problem as the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce celebrated their 66th Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet at the state of the art Volvo Customer Experience Center.

The night began with welcoming remarks from Mr. Marcus Thompson, who served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Mr. Franky Marchand of Volvo Trucks also took time to welcome those in attendance and thank them for their support of Volvo and the Pulaski County community. After welcoming remarks by Chamber President Ms. Lisa Webb, Mr. Joe Sheffey gave the invocation.

After enjoying a catered meal, the awards portion of the banquet began with Mr. Jonathan Sweet speaking about the “Pulaski County is …” Campaign and how it has helped put Pulaski County in front of local, national and international audiences.

The first award of the night was presented by The Southwest Times. The Southwest Times is pleased to recognize a member of our community who goes above and beyond what is expected of an average, everyday citizen with the presentation of an annual Southwest Times Civic Awards Honor.

The list of previous award winners is a “who’s who” of some of Pulaski County’s finest. George Hillsman, Raymond Ratcliffe, Leo Jackson, Philip M. Sadler, Kenneth J. Dobson, Scott Vest, David East, Joel Hicks, Benny Keister, Frank Conner, Dallas Cox, J.R. Shrader and Carol Smith are just a few of the names that instantly stand out.

As Times General Manager Vanessa Repass read the accomplishments of this years’ awardee, his identity quickly became apparent to those in attendance.

Anthony Akers is a 1988 graduate of Pulaski County High School, where he played football and basketball. Upon graduation, he attended Elon University on a full basketball scholarship where he earned his bachelor’s degree in leisure and sports management with a minor in business administration in 1992. In 2010 he received his master’s certificate in the Local Government Management program of the Center for Public Administration and policy at Virginia Tech.

Akers went to work for Pulaski County in 1995 as the director of the Pulaski County Office on Youth. In that position he was responsible for the reopening and expansion of Central Gym in Pulaski, oversaw the construction and development of Randolph Park, the development of after school programs at each of the county’s elementary schools, promoted the overall growth of the county recreation department and created a summer camp program at Randolph Park.

Akers has also been key in other programs. A regular at the Pulaski County Youth Fishing Day, he has also a proud supporter of the “Hood to the Woods” program, bringing inner city children to our area to enjoy some of the many things that our home offers. He plans all activities and meals for this program, arranges transportation for the guests and finds ways to expose them to our community and the positive things we have to offer. Many participants in this program have left saying that visiting Pulaski County was the greatest experience of their lives.

He has in the past and is now again working as a coach for the Pulaski Middle School basketball program, where he continues to teach young athletes about more than just basketball.

Akers has been actively involved in the Pulaski County Drug Court, Big Brothers, his local church and many other worthy organizations. He also currently serves as the Assistant County Administrator for Human Services.

He was inducted into the Pulaski County High School Hall of Fame in 1998 and was award the Linda S. Woodyard Employee of the Year award from Pulaski County in 2001.

“This years’ awardee truly and openly cares about people,” Repass said during the presentation. “He never pats himself on the back and never seeks recognition, despite the fact that he has and continues to do so much for our county and our children.”

“He is what I consider a true example of a Christian, giving from his heart countless times,” she continued. “He has been married to his wife Jody for 22 years and they have four children … Alex, 19, Alaina, 17, Ayden, 14, and Aviston, 7. I could go on and on about the impact he has made in our county and beyond, but what gets me the most is the countless number of young lives he has touched in a positive way. He has helped guide them and protect them.”

Akers received the only standing ovation of the night for his recognition.

Up next were the nominees for the Community Impact Award. The winner of this years’ award was the Pulaski Theatre. The Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Al’s on First. The Business Excellence Award was presented to Martin’s Pharmacy. Finally, the Business Executive of the Year Award was presented to Dr. Pat Huber of New River Community College.

As the final act of the evening, outgoing Chamber President Ms. Lisa Webb was presented a plaque for her service to the Chamber. Following her remarks, a ceremonial passing of the gavel was conducted to the incoming Chamber President, Mr. Joe Levine. Levine thanked Webb for her service and introduced the incoming Board of Directors for the upcoming year.

While the event was sponsored by a host of corporate sponsors, there is no question that it went off without a hitch thanks to the hard work of Chamber Executive Director Peggy White and Chamber Membership Director Shannon Ainsley. Thanks to their hard work and the hard work of many others, the event truly was a celebration of prosperity and excitement for the future of Pulaski County.

Written by: Editor on November 19, 2018.

