Pulaski Church of God construction underway

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Trucks carrying steel beams, ceiling rafters and roof panels rolled onto the construction site off Bob White Boulevard where the new Pulaski Church of God is being built. The old building used by Pulaski Church of God was destroyed by fire in January 2017.

The construction contractor is J.H. Batten Inc. out of Walkertown, North Carolina. Kenny Grubbs is the superintendent on the job.

“What you see right here is the building is going to be a pre-engineered building and it’s being delivered,” said Grubb. “Out on the pad we’re trying to dig footings. If you want to talk to your weather man out there, we could use some help on that.”

The building will have a steel frame and will use metal studs for the walls. The exterior/facade of the building will be made from block and brick.

“The trouble we’re having is rain because you can’t open ditches up because they fill up with rain water,” Grubb explained. “We started footings two weeks ago and the rain has limited us but we keep plugging away at it.”

Weather permitting, the contractor should have the footings complete in the next couple of weeks.

“Once you get the footings in, you have to do the underground plumbing, the underground electrical and then get everything graded out and pour the slab,” said Grubb. “Once the slab is poured, we can start setting the columns.”

Materials and workmen are on-site and ready to go at the Pulaski Church of God property. Even so, weather in the Virginia highlands is often variable to the extreme and besides the weather, this time of year brings its own challenges.

“If we get good weather we could probably have the slab poured before Christmas,” said Grubb. “That’s an optimistic view but that could happen. It’s always hard at this time of year with the holidays coming around. My experience has been between Thanksgiving and Christmas it’s awful hard to get something done for some reason. But we’ll keep trying.”

Once the concrete is poured the contractor can start constructing the new building’s frame.

Ideally, if the weather would cooperate we could get the building frame up and the roof on it and then the weather wouldn’t really affect us. We could carry on after that but that’s probably a couple of months off in the best conditions.

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2018.

