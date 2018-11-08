Public invited to ceremony honoring veterans

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Community College (NRCC) invites the public to attend a free special ceremony Friday honoring U.S. military veterans.

The special Veterans Day ceremony begins at 11 a.m. in 117 Edwards Hall.

As keynote speaker, NRCC President Dr. Pat Huber is expected to discuss honor, valor, sacrifice and how military service enhances personal development. She’ll remind the audience why it is important to honor our veterans and be thankful for the protections they provide for our freedom and way of life.

The program also includes a song by Serena Moore with NRCC’s office on accountability and student learning, Pulaski County High School Color Guard, PCHS freshman chorus and Dr. Don Stowers with NRCC veteran services.

