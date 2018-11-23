Premier celebrity bagging event at Food City

By WILLIAM PAINE

On Tuesday, Food City in Pulaski participated in the United Way Celebrity Bagging Event, which serves to raises money and awareness for the United Way.

“We Bring in local community members, local celebrities who come in and volunteer their time and energy to bag groceries and support the cause of the United Way,” said Brooke Dawson, Food City’s Manager. “We ask people if they’d like to donate to the United Way and see how much money we can raise in a day.”

Food City grocery stores have teamed up with the United way for the Celebrity Bagging Events in other locations in the past but this is the first year that Pulaski’s Food City will take part.

Megan Atkinson, who joined the action, is the CTE director at PCHS.

“The United Way of Southwest Virginia has been doing this event for years and with the merger of United Way of Pulaski and the United Way of Southwest Virginia, we’ve had the opportunity to join this fundraiser,” she said.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in Pulaski County, so we’re excited to see if we can whoop some of those other communities,” said Dawson.

Each United Way organization chooses where funds for the event go. This year’s Celebrity bagging Event proceeds will go toward the Backpack Feeding program, which provides meals on the weekends for elementary school students.

But who are these celebrities and are they doing a good job?

Noon Tuesday saw an influx of “Celebrities” from the Pulaski County School system. Celebrity baggers from the school system included Pulaski Middle School Principle Matthew McCarty, Dublin Elementary School Principle Elizabeth Webb, PCHS Counselor Mary Cheverton and Principle of Pulaski Elementary Rebecah Smith. Principle of Snowville Elementary School Amy Shrewsbury and PCPS Director of Human Resources Teresa Harless greeted shoppers at the door.

Later that afternoon, Lee Smith, Shelley Thomas, Ray Bradford and Stan Moran of New River Valley Shares were just getting off their hour long shift.

No worries, another shift of dedicated celebrity baggers were hard at work including Webb Donald of State Farm.

“I haven’t broken any eggs yet, but I think I’m probably using too many bags. So the manager probably didn’t like that much, but I’m trying to make sure I’m doing a good job. ” said Donald.

Thomas Holsinger, Manager at Lowes in Fairlawn was bagging groceries with fellow Lowes employee Greg Simpson.

“I worked for a grocery store in college,” said Holsinger. “Greg and I got a little bet going on who will do the best bagging.”

Celebrity mayor of Pulaski David Clark was also busy bagging.

“So far I’ve been all right,” Clark claimed. “I haven’t broken anything. I haven’t crushed anyone’s bread so that’s a good thing and no one scolded me for the way that I’ve bagged their groceries so I think I’m OK. I hear the store manager is kind of rough but he’s stayed away from me so far.”

Food City store manager Brooke Dawson is a member of the Pulaski town council.

