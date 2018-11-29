Police still awaiting autopsy findings

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office can’t say yet what caused an elementary-aged child to die at home earlier this month.

Capt. Daniel Johnson said Wednesday investigators are still awaiting the results of lab work and other autopsy findings in the Nov. 13 death. The child was found dead inside a home in Abbey Court Mobile Home Park on Old Route 11.

Officers and emergency services personnel found the juvenile dead when they responded to a report of a possible deceased individual. No further information has been released.

Written by: Editor on November 29, 2018.

