Police investigating child’s death

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an elementary school aged child Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Mike Worrell said deputies and rescue personnel responded to 5982 Old Route 11, Abbey Court Mobile Home Park, around 6:20 p.m. for a possible death. When they arrived, they found a deceased juvenile inside the residence.

Worrell confirmed the juvenile to be of elementary age. However, due to it being an active investigation no other details are being released.

The child’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2018.

