Photo of local Vietnam KIA found in archives

Last week The Southwest Times published a story concerning a project by the same group that created the Vietnam Wall War Memorial. Thanks to our readers and members of the local Veterans community, at least one photo of a Pulaski County soldier killed in action has been submitted.

That group is now working to create a memorial to be known as “Faces Never Forgotten.” This virtual “wall of faces” is being created to honor every single service member who lost their life in the Vietnam War.

During the collection of these photos, which are normally available through military or government records, it was discovered that 134 service members’ photos had been destroyed in a fire. The Virginia Press Association, an organization comprised of newspapers and other media outlets around the state, put out a call for assistance last week and The Southwest Times ran the story of the lone Pulaski County native listed in the names of those missing.

U.S. Army SP4 Thomas Lee Wade, born April 5, 1947, in the New River area of Pulaski County, was killed in combat May 11, 1968 while serving as a part of Company A, Fifth Battalion, 12th Infantry, 199th Infantry Brigade.

Upon publication of our story Friday, Col. Dallas Cox, U.S. Army-Retired, came to The Southwest Times with information about SP4 Wade. During the planning for construction of the War Memorial in front of the Pulaski County Courthouse, Cox, who is a member of VFW Post 1184 in Pulaski, was made aware of all local service members who have died as a result of combat.

Cox, along with at least two readers so far, have been able to provide archived photos of SP4 Wade. That photo has now been forwarded to the Vietnam War Memorial Foundation (VWMF) to be included in the Faces Never Forgotten memorial.

While the photo does allow the group to memorialize SP4 Wade, the hope is to still be able to obtain an original photo, which will be of better quality. The hope is that a family member still lives in the area that can help provide that photo.

Per the archives, SP4 Wade was survived by his mother, Mrs. Addie Wade of New River; a sister, Mrs. Evelyn Johnson of Washington, D.C.; and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Steward Haley of Radford.

The funeral for SP4 Wade was held Sunday, June 2, 1968 at the First Baptist Church with burial in Mountain View Cemetery in Radford. The Rev. S.E. Black officiated the ceremony. Arrangements were handled by Claytor Funeral Home.

Anyone with further information concerning SP4 Thomas Lee Wade is asked to email david@southwesttimes.com or call 540-980-5220 and ask for David Gravely.

Special thanks to Tami Pilot Ramsey and Dallas Cox for assisting us in locating this information.

November 21, 2018.

