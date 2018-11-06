PCHS drama wins with Modern version of Shakespeare

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski High School Theatre One Act group won a dramatic competition at Blacksburg High School Saturday.

PCHS drama teacher Jeff McCoy and his high school acting troupe won the Region 4D West sub-regional competition with their one act version of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. In addition, Grace Hurst and Zoe Keith both won acting awards for their portrayals of characters in the play.

According to McCoy, the idea of doing a one act version of this Shakespearian comedy came about last Spring when he and some students saw the play at Black Friars Playhouse in Staunton.

“The kids really liked it and I really liked it and we thought, let’s take Much Ado About Nothing and make it a one act,” said McCoy. “So, we had to take a five act play and make it into a 35 minute or less play.”

The drama students then edited the length of the play, but also added another clever element to their interpretation of this classic. In this production, students read the play on one half of the stage while the story unfolds on the other half of the stage.

“We go back and forth between the two places performing the Shakespearian portions of it with the students using the Shakespearian language,” McCoy explained. “When they flip back into the classroom, they realize that the people in the classroom are basically the same characters that are in the story line of Much Ado About Nothing in a modern setting.”

For those who have never seen this Shakespeare play, the story involves a couple who fall in love and subsequent efforts to make them fall out of love by the deceitful actions of others. Much like what goes on in high school, some might say.

“So, in the classroom they have those same types of people,” said McCoy. “It’s a parallel between the two story lines. The Shakespearian part is about 20 minutes of the show and the other 13 minutes of the show happens with the classroom setting. I had it so easy because they wrote everything and I just had to direct it on the stage. ”

In addition to this, McCoy and company added music to the one act play. Greensleeves, a song written several hundred years ago, posed no copyright issues but two modern tunes performed by the Resident Rogues, who played at the Pulaski Theatre Radio Show, had to be cleared with the band.

“I thought these two songs fit perfectly into the Shakespearian storyline and they’re unusual songs because they use and accordion and they have Bluegrassy overtones,” explained McCoy.

Before going to the competition in Blacksburg, McCoy and his actors presented the play to the PCHS student body.

“They were all just like, ‘This is really cool, I kind of like Shakespeare now,'” said McCoy. “That’s where we were going with this whole thing. I want the kids to enjoy Shakespeare maybe not the way it is normally done but it’s a great way of doing things.”

The presentation of this new one act version of Much Ado About Nothing went up against four other productions put on by Blacksburg High School, Salem High School and Bassett High School.

“We had straight 1’s from the judges, which are all first places,” said McCoy. “Officially we had 14 more points than Blacksburg did and that’s almost unheard of in a competition. They’re usually very close.”

All other schools in the competition performed “stock” shows which are already written.

“Before we started, a friend of mine is from Blacksburg said, ‘I love Much Ado About Nothing, but I don’t know how in the world you can reduce it down to that short of time,'” said McCoy. “After the show he said, ‘That was amazing. I don’t know how you all did it but I got the whole storyline and understood everything.’ And that’s what we wanted to do.”

There were 28 PCHS drama students who acted in this one act version of Much Ado About Nothing, including Zoe Keith, Ayden Garcia, Mackenzie Landreth, Blake Bauer, Emma Clevinger, Clarissa Mattson, Christi Hopper, Mandi Hopper, Ryan Luu, Cody Talbert, Grace Hurst, Vincent Russo, Clayton Arnold, Jordan Phillips, Grace Bailey, Alex Nunez, Olivia Stacy, Ethan Sealander, Jericca Morgan, Noah McCarty, Allen Queen, Megan Cox, Carrie Blankenship, Charlotte Lingo, Krystal Mattson, Maggie Manning, Addie Levy and Jacob Short. Students working as technical crew for the production included John Pittsenberger, Aaron Smith, RJ Phillips and Allisen Haynes.

On Nov. 17, the PCHS drama troupe will travel again to Blacksburg to perform their version of Much Ado About Nothing in the super regional competition.

Break a leg!

Written by: Editor on November 6, 2018.

Comments

comments