PC FFA goes to national convention

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Four chapter officers of the Pulaski County Future Farmers of America (FFA) and their teacher/advisers recently went to Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the 91st National FFA Convention and Expo.

At the event, the Pulaski County FFA was recognized as a Two Star Chapter. The rating is based on a chapter’s ability to strengthen agriculture, build communities and grow leaders. According to PCHS Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Sara Jo Jones, Virginia has couple of hundred chapters but only 20 received two out of three stars at the national convention.

“I think there were only maybe three or four chapters in our state that got three stars, so it’s a pretty big deal,” said Jones.

Sara Jo Jones and Alison Jones, the other FFA adviser that made the trip, are planning to put more emphasis on community outreach in hopes of attaining Pulaski County FFA’s three start rating.

This year’s National FFA Convention and Expo had the largest attendance ever recorded at an FFA event with 67,000 future farmers coming to Indianapolis. That may have had something to do with well-known country music singer Garth Brooks promising to attend the event, which he did. Garth Brooks sang a variety of his best known songs to FFA members from a stage at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts football team.

“It was amazing,” said Sara Jo Jones. “The thing that was really cool is that even though Garth has been out of the industry for a while, they knew the music. They actually inducted him into the National FFA Alumni and gave him his own FFA jacket. It was really cool. I saw him play in concert when I was five years old back in the 90s.”

The FFA officers and their advisers attended a college and career fair and expo as well as a rodeo during their stay in Indiana, but most of the activities for the event were held in the Banker’s Life Field House, which also serves as the home of the Indiana Pacers basketball team. There, the future farmers attended general sessions and heard motivational speakers. One guest speaker was particularly notable, as President Donald Trump came and spoke to the FFA on the last day of the event.

“There was a lot of pushback from people, but the thing we always say is we support whoever supports agriculture,” said Jones. “And regardless of how you feel, President Trump has been very supportive of agriculture, trying to get the best prices for farmers and trying to open up trade and things like that, which have not been open in recent years. So it’s a big deal that he came in and spoke. It was really neat to have him and secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to speak to our students.”

Every United States President receives an invitation to speak at the FFA national convention, but the last president who did so was Jimmy Carter in 1978.

This year’s theme for the National FFA Convention and Expo was “Just One.”

“To me it means there is just one FFA,” said Sara Jo Jones. “Just one agricultural industry. It takes just one student or one person to make a difference. It takes one leader to change things and make things better and I see our students doing that.”

Much of the money raised to allow these students to attend the national convention comes from an annual fundraiser, the Pulaski County FFA Fruit Sale. They sell oranges, apples, pears and a few new items. Fruits can be ordered online at www.floridafruitstore.com/ or by telephone at 643-0393 until Wednesday, Nov. 21. These FFA fruits can then be picked up at the high school Monday, Dec. 10, Tuesday, Dec. 11, and Wednesday, Dec. 12. There will also be Poinsettias and Christmas greenery available at Pat’s Patch, a shop set up in PCHS’s greenhouse.

“Pat’s Patch is our biggest money generator and it’s making it so that we don’t have to sell something all the time,” said Sara Jo Jones.

November 15, 2018.

