P.A.C.C. offers reduced fees for pets

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Volunteers at Pulaski Animal Care and Control (P.A.C.C.) want to see all sheltered animals in their “furever” home for the holidays. From Nov. 15 through Dec. 31, any animal at the shelter may be adopted for the reduced rate of $15.

“Puppy season hit us a little late this year,” said Missy Viars of P.A.C.C. “On top of that, unfortunately, when the holiday season gets here, people dump their animals. So we are busting at the seams.”

The normal cost for adopting a pet is $85. Most of the pets now available at the Pulaski County Animal Shelter have had their shots and are “fixed.” However, as per state law, any pet that is adopted from the shelter that has not been spayed or neutered must undergo the procedure 30 days.

P.A.C.C. volunteers will guide pet adopters to affordable clinics in the area that spay or neuter pets for as little as $60. One clinic provides the procedure for only $20 if the dog is a “Bully” breed. Pit Bull breeds are among the most frequently abandoned dogs.

Even with these prospective adoptions, the Pulaski County Animal Shelter is “busting at the seams.” In order to not euthanize these animals, P.A.C.C. has arranged several rescue transports.

Saturday, Pet Connect Rescue out of Maryland sent a plane to the New River Valley Airport to pick up five dogs that were residing at the shelter. According to Viars, pilots working for Pet Connect donate their planes and their time to transport animals to no-kill shelters. Co-pilots flying with this group are generally student pilots who need to accrue additional flying time.

This coming Tuesday another group, Pittsburg Animal Aviation Rescue Team (P.A.A.R.T.), will be coming to Pulaski County to collect still more dogs. As indicated by their name, P.A.A.R.T. also uses planes to transport animals but in this case they will be sending a large truck to pick up about 30 dogs to take them to no kill shelters in Ohio and Pennsylvania. The truck will be crewed by three individuals who will spend the night in Dublin before heading north with a truck full of canines.

The following Wednesday, yet another plane linked to Pet Connect will land at the New River Valley Airport to pick up three more dogs from the Pulaski County Animal Shelter.

A cat rescue transport which will take felines to a no-kill shelter is scheduled to take place in the coming days.

“Please remember that pets are a lifetime commitment,” said Viars. “Dogs are not to be chained outside but welcomed as a family member. Please consider giving one of our animals the ultimate gift of adoption this year. We need fosters, we need volunteers, we need adopters.”

Written by: Editor on November 13, 2018.

