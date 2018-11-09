P.A.C.C. helping elderly pet owners

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski Animal Care and Control (P.A.C.C.) Rescue will be accepting donations of pet food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 11, at Tractor Supply Company in Pulaski. P.A.C.C. has partnered with the Agency on Aging to provide pet food for elderly or disabled individuals who are unable to provide meals for their animals.

“This donation drive is to help feed their animals so they don’t have to make a choice between groceries or medication or turning their animal into the shelter,” said Missy Viars of P.A.C.C.

After the drive is finished, the Agency on Aging will give P.A.C.C. the names of individuals who would benefit from this pet food drive. P.A.C.C. volunteers will then deliver the pet food to the elderly pet owner’s door.

“They’re contacting their clients and letting us know who is in need, whether it’s cat or dog, big or small, old, no teeth … whatever,” said Viars.

Dog and cat food will make up the majority of canned goods but some individuals keep birds and more unusual creatures.

“We’ll handle that too,” Viars assured. “Hey, you just never know what’s going to be the perfect companion animal for you.”

Viars should know. She keeps a lizard, four dogs and a couple of feral cats as pets.

