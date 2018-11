Notice of budget hearing

A Board budget hearing and overview will be held Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Pulaski County School Board Office, 202 N. Washington Avenue, Pulaski, VA.

For physically challenged individuals who may require special aid or services, reasonable accommodations will be made available by the School Board upon request by calling School Board Clerk Teresa Porter at (540) 994-2534.

Written by: Editor on November 9, 2018.

Comments

comments