Newbern COG recognizes Veterans

Courtesy Photo

The Newbern Church of God held a special service Sunday, recognizing the many Veterans in their church. Dana Jackson, a Navy Veteran, was the guest speaker for the service. Pictured here are (front, from left) Dana Jackson, Donnie Akers, David Draper, Joe Cruff, Roger Compton, Kamren Taylor, James Mabe, Elmer Wilson and David King. Second row: Jerry Jones and Christopher Flinchum. The Newbern Church of God is led by Pastor Clayton Quesenberry.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2018.

Comments

comments